‘Defective’ car endorsement: Rajasthan HC stays FIR against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have received major relief from the Rajasthan High Court, which has stayed an FIR registered against them in Bharatpur. The complaint was filed by a local car owner who alleged that Hyundai Motors sold him a defective vehicle.

All you need to know about the FIR lodged against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

The FIR, lodged a few days back, named both actors along with six company officials, claiming they misled customers as Hyundai’s brand ambassadors. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone approached the Rajasthan High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR. Their legal teams argued that as brand ambassadors, their role was limited to product promotion and that they had no involvement in the company’s technical operations.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Shah Rukh Khan, submitted that the actor has no direct connection with the quality of Hyundai’s cars, and that it was unfair to implicate him in the case.

Advocate Madhav Mitra, representing Deepika Padukone, echoed similar arguments, stating that she cannot be held accountable for alleged manufacturing defects.

Hearing the matter in Jodhpur, Justice Sudesh Bansal observed that the FIR lacked a factual basis. The court then ordered a stay on the FIR, providing interim relief to both actors and the company officials.