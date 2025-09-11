Gauri Pradhan catches up with longtime friend Mayoori Kango

Recently, Mayoori Kango was in the news following a major career update. Formerly an actor, popular for featuring in the song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Mayoori Kango made a career shift years ago and took a job at Google India. In August, she joined Publicis Groupe’s Global Delivery as CEO.

On Wednesday, actor Gauri Pradhan took to her Instagram stories and shared that she was catching up with her old friend, Mayoori Kango over dinner in Mumbai.

Gauri Pradhan and Mayoori Kango reunite over dinner

Gauri Pradhan and Mayoori Kango go way back and used to be flatmates before Mayoori made the career shift to corporate and moved to US.