Gauri Pradhan catches up with longtime friend Mayoori Kango

Recently, Mayoori Kango was in the news following a major career update. Formerly an actor, popular for featuring in the song Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Mayoori Kango made a career shift years ago and took a job at Google India. In August, she joined Publicis Groupe’s Global Delivery as CEO.
On Wednesday, actor Gauri Pradhan took to her Instagram stories and shared that she was catching up with her old friend, Mayoori Kango over dinner in Mumbai.
Gauri Pradhan and Mayoori Kango go way back and used to be flatmates before Mayoori made the career shift to corporate and moved to US.
Mayoori Kango is known for her role in the Papa Kehte Hain (1996). She acted in many other films such as Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Vamsi, Badal and more.
In the early 2000s, she quit acting to pursue her corporate goals and soared great heights. On August 25, Mayoori took to LinkedIn to announce that she had joined Publicis Groupe's India Delivery Center as CEO.
"I’m delighted to share that I’ve rejoined Publicis Groupe as part of the global executive leadership team for hashtag#Publicis Global Delivery (PGD)", Mayoori wrote.
Despite her busy schedule, Mayoori Kango met her old friend, Gauri Pradhan and had dinner together. The picture shared by Gauri Pradhan from the evening showed the two of them smiling as they seemed to have a good time.
Gauri Pradhan captioned the image writing, "Dinner with my forever person - Worth the wait".
Gauri Pradhan is a popular television star who has several shows to her credit. Some of the television soaps she has acted in are Kutumb, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Special Squad, Left Right Left and Tu Aashiqui.
After a hiatus, Gauri returned to the small screen with Ektaa Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot.
