Is television’s Rupali Ganguly overtaking Salman Khan, Smriti Irani, and Amitabh Bachchan in popularity?

Putting an end to all the rumours, questions, and concerns is the BARC viewership survey, which points out the highest viewed content across multiple platforms. Interestingly, it was not the bass-voiced ‘ Deviyon Aur Sajjano’ Amitabh Bachchan in the popular Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17; nor was the ever charming and elegant Jai Shri Krishna of Smriti Irani who reprised her role as Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot.

Even the extreme fights, melodrama, hard tasks, or controversial Weekend Ka Vaar with Salaman Khan for Bigg Boss 19 failed to tick the highest viewership box. In fact, it was Anupamaa, helmed by Rupali Ganguly, which still leads the way on television with a rating of 2.4, making it accessible to over 3 million + viewers.

This raises several questions. Is the demand for television coming back again? Are people developing OTT fatigue? Are big names, even from Bollywood, no longer able to draw the attention of the viewers? Are controversies and fights of reality shows failing over pure content in television drama?

Interestingly, even Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which has been one of the longest-running television shows for over a decade and several cast and track changes, has been able to score 2 in the rate box, right behind Anupamaa. In the third place lies another long-running comedy, Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, with a 1.9 rating.