Matt Damon says the Beatles' breakup convinced him to keep working with Ben Affleck

Talking to a magazine, Matt said he vowed to never stop working with Ben Affleck after being emotionally moved by the Beatles' breakup. The Fab Four’s split in 1970 left generations of fans devastated.

Matt admitted he was among those who felt the emotional weight of the legendary band’s end. “Who cares if we oversaturate the marketplace with movies we’re both in? We’re crazy if we don’t take advantage of the fact that we are both still here and able to do this," Matt revealed.

Since then, Matt has followed through on his vow with Ben Affleck. The pair have already delivered a string of projects in recent years. They have constantly proved that their partnership remains as strong as ever.

As Damon pointed out, they have since made “three movies together in four years.” Ben Affleck himself revealed in an earlier interview, “Every time I act with Matt is a humbling experience because I learn to appreciate further just how good an actor he is. He is so understated, so real and so honest — it’s the opposite of a ‘showy’ performance, and I think what he does is more difficult. When you know someone as long as I’ve known Matt, you develop a pretty good sense of what is real and what isn’t and it’s almost impossible to catch Matt acting. He is really a master of realism and it’s something I deeply admire about him. One of many things.”