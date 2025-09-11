Saba Azad calls her film Monkey in a Cage world premiere at TIFF ‘humbling and inspiring’

Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar also features Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles. The film revolves around the story of a superstar accused of rape, highlighting the injustices within the legal system.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad is currently basking in the success of her latest project, Song of Paradise. Recently, her boyfriend and actor Hrithik Roshan showered praise on the actress via a post on Instagram. The War actor wrote, “The genuine praise I’m hearing all around for the makers, technicians and artists associated with Songs Of Paradise is truly heartening. I watched this movie in its rough form many months ago, and I remember being touched to my core. Tears that filled me up with such deep love especially for the character of Zeba.”

Hrithik added, “The humongous applause this movie is getting today has restored my infallible faith in the universe. You get what you deserve. And you @sabazad for the incredible artiste you are, for the exquisite art you create, deserve all the applause coming your way.. I have seen your struggle, the helplessness, the frustrations, the agony that so many amazing artistes suffer from - of craving the basic right to opportunity that genuine talent deserves in a business that demands "followers" before the "actor". Which is why today I feel the lightness of unbridled joy watching you get what you deserve. And you my love deserve the world and more. This performance goes down as my top 10 performances ever. Rock on baby My heart is full. I love you.”