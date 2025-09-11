Celebs

The surprising reason Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were asked to leave a café in New Zealand

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were once asked to leave a New Zealand café after a four-hour chat with Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma once found themselves politely asked to leave a cafe in New Zealand. But not for any scandalous or gossip reason. The couple was accompanied by Indian cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana at the cafe. But they got so engrossed into the conversation that they ended up occupying their table for hours, much to the staff's dismay.

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues shared the anecdote during a podcast. She recalled how the casual meeting stretched far longer than anyone expected. “He actually told Smriti and me that ‘you both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening,’” she said, reflecting on Virat's encouraging words. The chat began with cricket talk, as both of them eagerly absorbed insights from one of the world’s most successful batsmen.

What started as a 30-minute discussion soon evolved into a wide-ranging conversation covering life, experiences, and everything in between. “It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out,” Jemimah revealed with a laugh.

The players described the vibe as warm, casual, and inspiring. It was not an usual formal setting one might expect while meeting a cricket legend and Bollywood superstar. Instead, the meeting showcased how approachable Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as a couple are.

Virat Kohli finally addresses Bengaluru stampede

Jemimah’ story quickly went viral, as it offered fans a glimpse of Virat beyond the stadium and Anushka beyond the silver screen. This small anecdote not only showcased the couple’s down-to-earth nature but also highlighted Virat's commitment to uplifting women’s cricket by motivating the next generation of players.

