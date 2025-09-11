The surprising reason Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were asked to leave a café in New Zealand

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues shared the anecdote during a podcast. She recalled how the casual meeting stretched far longer than anyone expected. “He actually told Smriti and me that ‘you both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening,’” she said, reflecting on Virat's encouraging words. The chat began with cricket talk, as both of them eagerly absorbed insights from one of the world’s most successful batsmen.

What started as a 30-minute discussion soon evolved into a wide-ranging conversation covering life, experiences, and everything in between. “It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out,” Jemimah revealed with a laugh.

The players described the vibe as warm, casual, and inspiring. It was not an usual formal setting one might expect while meeting a cricket legend and Bollywood superstar. Instead, the meeting showcased how approachable Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as a couple are.