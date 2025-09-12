Henry Cavill suffers injury on set of Highlander remake

The original Highlander film was released in 1986, which starred Christopher Lambert as MacLeod. He played a Scottish swordsman who discovers he is immortal and must battle others of his kind, including the villainous Kurgan. For Stahelski, the remake has been a passion project since 2016.

Speaking about the film in 2023 on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stahelski said, "I think we have some very good elements now. The trick is when you have the tagline, 'There can only be one', you just can't kill everybody the first time." He elaborated further: "I'll say it for you first, our story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that, but we've also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we're trying to do a bit of a prequel, a set-up to The Gathering [a 1992 episode of the series], so we have room to grow the property."