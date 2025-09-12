Henry Cavill suffers injury on set of Highlander remake

Henry Cavill has reportedly sustained some injuries while training for his upcoming film Highlander remake. He was preparing for Amazon MGM Studios’ United Artists project and hurt himself during the training. Although the exact nature of the injury has not been disclosed yet. The injury has now raised concerns about delays in the production schedule. According to reports, filming for the remake which is directed by Chad Stahelski has to be postponed until 2026.
The original Highlander film was released in 1986, which starred Christopher Lambert as MacLeod. He played a Scottish swordsman who discovers he is immortal and must battle others of his kind, including the villainous Kurgan. For Stahelski, the remake has been a passion project since 2016.
Speaking about the film in 2023 on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stahelski said, "I think we have some very good elements now. The trick is when you have the tagline, 'There can only be one', you just can't kill everybody the first time." He elaborated further: "I'll say it for you first, our story engages a lot of the same characters and stuff like that, but we've also brought in elements of all the TV shows, and we're trying to do a bit of a prequel, a set-up to The Gathering [a 1992 episode of the series], so we have room to grow the property."
Henry Cavill became officially attached to the project in 2021. Stahelski revealed that he convinced the actor by highlighting the epic scope of the character. He said, "My selling point was, to [Henry Cavill], look, you've got a guy that's been alive for over 500 years. He's the last person in the world that wanted to be in this situation. So you get to cover quite a broad spread of a character arc there. And you get to experience someone that's trained over 500 years and sort of played [with many types of] martial arts."
Stahelski has also shared his enthusiasm for blending genres in the remake. In July 2024, he said in another interview, "It's another opportunity to do a property that I love. I love what it's about, I love working with immortality and love stories through time. I think it's a good way to take a great period piece, and sci-fi, and mix them together."