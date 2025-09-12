Sunjay Kapur’s sister praises Karisma Kapoor’s values and grace amid feud with Priya Sachdev

Beyond her admiration for Karisma, Mandhira also voiced grave concerns about her mother being pressured into signing documents shortly after Sunjay’s death. She recalled: “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me. She was in a grieving space. She did not know what was going on. I spoke to her, she told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’. She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed. We are not getting any answers.”

For Mandhira, the issue is deeply personal, “For me to see how my mother today, everything being stolen from her, is personal. All of us were taught to look after our mother. It was inbuilt in us. It is very personal.”