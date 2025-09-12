Sunjay Kapur’s sister praises Karisma Kapoor’s values and grace amid feud with Priya Sachdev

The sudden death of Sunjay Kapur has left his family and the nation in shock. Soon after his death, the family got tangled into a messy legal battle which is still going on. Sunjay Kapur passed away from a heart attack caused by a bee sting during a polo match in the United Kingdom. He left behind an estate reportedly worth Rs 30,000 crore. His passing has since ignited disputes over inheritance and allegations surrounding the authenticity of his will.
Amid these building tensions, Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay’s former wife and the mother of his children Samaira and Kiaan, has found an unexpected ally in Sunjay’s sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith. She publicly voiced her support and described Karisma as more than family, calling her “a close friend.” She expressed her disapproval of Sunjay’s widow Priya Sachdeva Kapur, saying, “Priya ne mujhse doori banayi, Lolo meri sabse achi dost hai. (Priya Sachdev isolated me; Lolo [Karisma Kapoor] is my best friend).”
Mandhira also showered praise on Karisma’s parenting, stating, “Meri bhateeji aur bhatije, Samaira aur Kiaan, ko Karishma ne jis tarah se paala hai, us par mujhe bohot garv hai... (I am very proud of the way Karisma has raised my niece and nephew, Samaira and Kiaan. Whenever I speak to them, and they tell me about their lives and what they are doing, I feel extremely proud).”
Beyond her admiration for Karisma, Mandhira also voiced grave concerns about her mother being pressured into signing documents shortly after Sunjay’s death. She recalled: “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me. She was in a grieving space. She did not know what was going on. I spoke to her, she told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’. She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed. We are not getting any answers.”
For Mandhira, the issue is deeply personal, “For me to see how my mother today, everything being stolen from her, is personal. All of us were taught to look after our mother. It was inbuilt in us. It is very personal.”