Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon call it quits after whirlwind romance

Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon have officially parted ways. The two have gone their separate ways after dating for a couple of years. The news about their breakup sparked after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon breakup

Interestingly, just days before the split was confirmed Maggie was still spotted supporting Benson at his North Carolina concert on September 7. However, Benson’s hectic career schedule may have played a role in the breakup. Over the past year, his professional activity has been described as “non-stop.” Two days after the North Carolina show, the Beautiful Things singer met with fans in Nashville. There, he admitted he’d had “a rough day,” but quickly added that being on stage made him “very happy.” The candid moment offered a glimpse into the toll his personal life may be taking behind the spotlight.

The two went public first in March 2024. They made a joint entrance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars viewing party in West Hollywood. A few months later, Maggie shared a video of the pair holding hands, “confirming what fans had long suspected.” Their relationship soon became a fan favorite and drew attention on social media instantly.