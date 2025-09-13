Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth is engaged; who is his fiancée, Gabriella Brooks?

To understand the couple’s relationship one needs to go back at least six-seven years ago when both Liam and Gabriella were struggling with their then relationships and in the process of coming out of it. The two were spotted for the first time in the year 2019 in Australia. And since both were going through rough patches in their lives around that time, they decided to keep mum for quite some time to test whether the relationship would work. It wasn't until 2021 that they officially declared they were a couple with their spotting at a charity dinner.

Gabriella Brooks works as an International model having helmed the shows for many luxury and ultra-luxury brands during her career. Her life as a model started from the young age of 14 and since then there has been no looking back as she became modelled for different brands in literally three countries - London, Australia and Los Angeles. In fact, she has model representations in each of the three countries and her schedules are usually always jam packed. Her portfolio includes brands like Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and Valentino among a host of others. She made her runway debut as a model in the year 2023 at the Australia Fashion Week.