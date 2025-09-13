Miley Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth is engaged; who is his fiancée, Gabriella Brooks?
The internet has been broken yet again and this time it's by Liam Hemsworth. Apart from being notably brought to limelight due to his relationship with ex-wife Miley Cyrus, he is again in the spotlight today as he takes the decision to move ahead with life with his fiancée Gabriella Brooks. Brooks posted a series of photographs on her social media handle making it public and Hemsworth and she are now officially engaged. But who is Gabriella Brooks and how did the couple meet?
To understand the couple’s relationship one needs to go back at least six-seven years ago when both Liam and Gabriella were struggling with their then relationships and in the process of coming out of it. The two were spotted for the first time in the year 2019 in Australia. And since both were going through rough patches in their lives around that time, they decided to keep mum for quite some time to test whether the relationship would work. It wasn't until 2021 that they officially declared they were a couple with their spotting at a charity dinner.
Gabriella Brooks works as an International model having helmed the shows for many luxury and ultra-luxury brands during her career. Her life as a model started from the young age of 14 and since then there has been no looking back as she became modelled for different brands in literally three countries - London, Australia and Los Angeles. In fact, she has model representations in each of the three countries and her schedules are usually always jam packed. Her portfolio includes brands like Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and Valentino among a host of others. She made her runway debut as a model in the year 2023 at the Australia Fashion Week.
Brooks was in a relationship with Matty Healy who is the lead singer of the band The 1975 but the couple split after almost being together for three years. At the same time, Hemsworth split from his then wife singer Miley Cyrus. The two were first seen in Australia where Hemsworth was reportedly seen in a good mood and coping up with his split. Even during the pandemic the two were noted to have been together quarantining in the US and then in Australia.
After they became a regular spotting at events, fans started speculating about their engagement and finally Gabriella Brooks broke that news on the internet by posting photographs of their engagement, probably by the sea. Friends, family and netizens have also congratulated the couple for the future together.