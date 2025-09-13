Wednesday star Hunter Doohan talks about rumours that his husband is jealous of Jenna Ortega

During a podcast appearance, Hunter Doohan addressed the bizarre rumours. Seemingly frustrated, the actor said, "There was a rumor that my husband didn’t let me go because he is jealous of Jenna. I was like, ‘You guys. Can we be so f—— for real right now?"

Hunter Doohan also talked about another rumour that said that Jenna Ortega did not allow him to go to the premiere and debunked it as well.

Hunter Doohan prefers to keep his personal life private and has been having a difficult time deciding how much to share with the public. Citing the reason for his absence in the London event, Hunter said, "I was here [in New Zealand] shooting and I even posted it where I was like, ‘Oh, I wish I could be there'".

The rumours have unnerved him, but Hunter Doohan is thankful for the love he has been receiving from the fans. "The Wednesday fans, every interaction I’ve had with them in real life has been so great. And online is mostly positive. But, it’s not the fans of the show — there’s honestly been these weird videos on TikTok that have spread rumors about me and Jenna and Emma [Myers] and other cast members’ personal lives are just so not true", Hunter Doohan shared.

The first part of Wednesday season 2 released on August 6, 2025 while part 2 dropped on September 3, 2025, on Netflix.