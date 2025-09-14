Raveena Tandon urges Team India to wear black bands in Pakistan clash
Raveena Tandon has shared her strong feelings regarding the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. The match is scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday evening. While the match has generated excitement among fans, it has also stirred emotions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Many people had called for a boycott of the high-voltage encounter, with hopes that either the BCCI or the government would decide to withdraw India from playing against Pakistan.
Raveena Tandon’s emotional appeal for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match
Addressing the matter, Raveena took to X and wrote, “So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee. Before taking victory.” Her post reflected a balance between acknowledging the inevitability of the match and calling for a symbolic gesture to honour the martyrs.
She reiterated her sentiments on Instagram stories too, where she urged the Indian cricket team to pay tribute before the game. She wrote, “Hope the team wears black bands and takes a knee. A minutes silence for the fallen. And then take a victory. @indiancricketteam #bcci.”
Raveena also re-shared a news article where the BCCI explained its position and why India could not boycott the match. According to the board, scheduling and international commitments were not in their hands.
Her appeal aligns with the emotional response from several sections of society, who continue to mourn the loss of lives in the Pahalgam attack. By calling for black bands and a minute’s silence, the actress has emphasised that the team can still show solidarity and respect even as they step onto the field against their arch-rivals. For now, all eyes remain on Dubai, where the India-Pakistan clash promises both intensity and the weight of sentiment off it.