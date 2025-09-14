Raveena Tandon urges Team India to wear black bands in Pakistan clash

Addressing the matter, Raveena took to X and wrote, “So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee. Before taking victory.” Her post reflected a balance between acknowledging the inevitability of the match and calling for a symbolic gesture to honour the martyrs.

She reiterated her sentiments on Instagram stories too, where she urged the Indian cricket team to pay tribute before the game. She wrote, “Hope the team wears black bands and takes a knee. A minutes silence for the fallen. And then take a victory. @indiancricketteam #bcci.”

Raveena also re-shared a news article where the BCCI explained its position and why India could not boycott the match. According to the board, scheduling and international commitments were not in their hands.

