Paris Hilton has a room just for her 10,000 sunglasses

“I’m obsessed,” Paris said to a leading newspaper company, revealing just how much her sunglasses mean to her. Her collection spans decades and reflects both her personal style and her influence on fashion trends. For her, sunglasses have always been more than a functional item and a form of self-expression. Looking back, Paris recalled the early days of her relationship with sunglasses and said, “Back in the day I loved wearing them to hide behind.” Over time, her sunglasses have evolved from a shield to a statement piece that has helped define her signature style.

Paris is also aware of the role she played in popularizing certain trends. She proudly notes, “I was one of the first to wear oversized sunglasses." A style that has become synonymous with celebrity glamour and street-style chic. Her knack for dramatic and trendsetting choices have influenced countless fans and fashion enthusiasts around the world.