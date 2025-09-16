Paris Hilton has a room just for her 10,000 sunglasses

Paris Hilton, famously known as the American IT girl for her style and extravagant lifestyle has taken her love for sunglasses to a whole new level. She has dedicated an entire room in her house just to her sunglass collection. The room displays approximately 10,000 pairs of sunglasses displayed on holographic shelves. And is a testament to Paris's long-standing obsession with the iconic accessory.
“I’m obsessed,” Paris said to a leading newspaper company, revealing just how much her sunglasses mean to her. Her collection spans decades and reflects both her personal style and her influence on fashion trends. For her, sunglasses have always been more than a functional item and a form of self-expression. Looking back, Paris recalled the early days of her relationship with sunglasses and said, “Back in the day I loved wearing them to hide behind.” Over time, her sunglasses have evolved from a shield to a statement piece that has helped define her signature style.
Paris is also aware of the role she played in popularizing certain trends. She proudly notes, “I was one of the first to wear oversized sunglasses." A style that has become synonymous with celebrity glamour and street-style chic. Her knack for dramatic and trendsetting choices have influenced countless fans and fashion enthusiasts around the world.
She didn't stop there but in 2009 expanded her love for the accessory into a business venture. She launched her own sunglass line in collaboration with Gripping Eyewear. This collaboration aimed to offer stylish and high-quality options for fans eager to emulate Paris’s signature look.
Paris Hilton’s journey with sunglasses is a fascinating blend of personal obsession, fashion influence, and entrepreneurial spirit. Her collection is not just a display, but a reflection of a lifestyle built on creativity, self-expression, and a little bit of glamour.
