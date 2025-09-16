Raj Kundra alleges part of Rs 60 crore fraud amount paid to Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia as fees

The probe further revealed that during demonetisation, the company’s financial dealings were impacted by a cash crunch, during which certain suspicious fund transfers were made to other accounts. Evidence of these transfers has now been secured by the EOW.

Kundra has been asked to submit videos produced for “Best Deal.” While he claimed these had already been handed over to the Property Cell, officials plan to take them into custody again for further examination. The investigation remains ongoing, with more names surfacing. The EOW is expected to summon other individuals linked to the case in the coming days.

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has recently recorded the statement of Raj Kundra in connection with an alleged Rs. 60 crore fraud case. In a statement, Mumbai Police shared an update in the case and stated, “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of Rs. 60 crore. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to Raj Kundra. He was asked to appear before police for the investigation.”