When a fake restaurant became London’s top-rated place, thanks to culinary con artist Oobah Butler

In 2017, Oobah Butler, a culinary con artist wanted to see how easily people trust what they see and read on the internet. Initially it started when Oobah Butler, also a writer, wrote fake reviews for restaurants he had not been to, earning £10 per review.

In the world of misinformation, Oobah Butler wanted to see how far can people go without verifying legitimacy. He went on to create a fake restaurant, The Shed at Dulwich and turned it into the top-rated restaurant in London, using fake reviews on TripAdvisor.

Oobah Butler’s social experiment

Oobah Butler had his plans in place. He started The Shed at Dulwich and made it "appointment only". With an ambiguous location, Oobah went on to prepare a menu to make it real.