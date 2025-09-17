Fan made video of Cardi B shaking a leg to ‘Dola Re Dola’ wins over netizens

When Cardi B walked down the show’s “spirit tunnel,” the crew remixed her breakout anthem Bodak Yellow to welcome her. She was dressed in a striking red, yellow, and black bodycon dress. The rapper danced her way into the studio soaking in the energy of the vivacious crowd. That clip has since taken on a life of its own after a fan page edited her moves with the Bollywood classic Dola Re Dola from the movie Devdas. The video instantly went viral and desi fans flooded social media with comments about how seamlessly Cardi B’s rhythm matched the iconic song. Many called it “an East-meets-West crossover we didn’t know we needed.”

Beyond her viral dancing moment, Cardi B used her talk show appearance to open up about her hectic year. She spoke candidly about the stress of facing legal battles while preparing to release her sophomore album. The rapper admitted to being frustrated about missing her children’s first day of school due to trial schedules and even laughed at herself for nodding off during a session, saying, “I had a long night!” Clips from the courtroom have already gone viral, showcasing everything from her dramatic wigs to her unfiltered reactions.

