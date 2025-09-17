Parag Tyagi launches YouTube channel in memory of his wife, Shefali Jariwala

Actor and Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 28 after a suspected cardiac arrest. But even after her passing, her husband Parag Tyagi is making sure that his late wife's dreams are fulfilled. He established the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation providing education to underprivileged children and empowering women a few days back, Parag has now took another solo step to launch a YouTube channel to share their story.

Parag Tyagi launches a YouTube channel to share Shefali and his stories

In a recent Instagram video, Parag Tyagi, shot against a scenic backdrop of lush greenery and water, spoke about Shefali, aka Pari's love for nature and how it inspired this new chapter.

Parag said, “So friends, as we promised you last time, that we will tell our story on our channel. So that’s the next step. Very soon, we are going to tell our story on Pari’s channel. And we have taken this step at this beautiful location because Pari loved nature very much. This is also going to be a surprise, how we will start our podcast or our channel,” he said.

Watch the video here: