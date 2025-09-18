Alia Bhatt wears a dress from Tom Ford's Gucci era; what made this 90s collab so significant?

Alia Bhatt has once again proved why she is a true fashion icon. She recently got everyone gagging at the premiere of Aryan Khan’s The Ba**ds of Bollywood. Alia Bhatt wore an archival Gucci gown from Tom Ford's Fall/Winter 1996/97 collection. She made a striking appearance with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor, setting social media abuzz with her sartorial choice.
Alia Bhatt's gown from Gucci's Tom Ford era was crafted in a white jersey fabric and came with a signature G-buckle belt. This detail was instantly praised and loved by both fashion police and enthusiasts. The ensemble was first seen on supermodel Kate Moss on the runway which made it a piece of fashion history.
Alia’s styling elevated the vintage look with a modern twist. She accessorized the dress with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini bag and Tiffany jewelry while her hair was neatly styled in a sleek bun.
Alia also happens to be a global ambassador for Gucci and made headlines when she wore the brand's interpretation of a saree on the Cannes red carpet earlier this year. Alia Bhatt didn’t hold back from celebrating her look on social media. She shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, “The good, the bads and the glam @gucci All set for the #TheBadsOfBollywood! @aryan @redchilliesent @netflix_in.”
Checkout her post here:
The Tom Ford-Gucci era is still remembered as one of the historic transformative chapters in fashion history. Tom Ford, a rising superstar in fashion, revived a struggling brand with bold new identity rooted in sensuality, glamor, and sleek minimalism.
Tom Ford’s designs essentially embodied 90s power dressing, which is sexy yet sophisticated. His era saw the merging of daring silhouettes with luxury craftsmanship, which installed celebrities at the heart of the brand's vision. Tom Ford not only made Gucci the most talked-about brand of the decade. In fact, pieces from Gucci's Tom Ford era are highly coveted by fashion experts even today.