Alia Bhatt wears a dress from Tom Ford's Gucci era; what made this 90s collab so significant?

Alia Bhatt's gown from Gucci's Tom Ford era was crafted in a white jersey fabric and came with a signature G-buckle belt. This detail was instantly praised and loved by both fashion police and enthusiasts. The ensemble was first seen on supermodel Kate Moss on the runway which made it a piece of fashion history.

Alia’s styling elevated the vintage look with a modern twist. She accessorized the dress with a Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini bag and Tiffany jewelry while her hair was neatly styled in a sleek bun.

Alia also happens to be a global ambassador for Gucci and made headlines when she wore the brand's interpretation of a saree on the Cannes red carpet earlier this year. Alia Bhatt didn’t hold back from celebrating her look on social media. She shared pictures on Instagram and wrote, “The good, the bads and the glam @gucci All set for the #TheBadsOfBollywood! @aryan @redchilliesent @netflix_in.”

Checkout her post here: