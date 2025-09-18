Harshvardhan Rane pledges to pay for entourage himself in Bollywood entourage cost debate

Harshvardhan Rane posted the report with the caption, “Khuddari hai sir. I hereby vow not to allow my producer pay for my entourage.” Inspired by stalwarts of the Hindi and South industries who have been pointing out high entourage costs, I will stand for fair producers.” His vow is to create a new precedent for his counterparts and maintain ethical filmmaking standards.

The controversy has been joined by a number of major personalities. Directors such as Sanjay Gupta, Rakesh Roshan and Farah Khan have earlier condemned actors for outrageous demands. Farah particularly pointed to the example of stars asking for six vanity vans and personal cooks. Actor Varun Dhawan also joined in, contending that the fault should not lie entirely with actors, but producers need to encourage a harmonious and family-like environment on sets as well.

Harshvardhan Rane’s move is in line with an increasingly vocal band of voices that want actors to be more accountable and fiscally responsible. This pledge reflects a common concern for the financial well-being of the industry as well as a need to develop a more reasonable work climate. For work, Harshvardhan is gearing up for the release of his movie Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which will hit theaters on October 21.