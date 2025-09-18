Singer D4vd shares the same tattoo as the victim whose body was found in a Tesla

In a shocking development, singer D4vd has been linked to the case of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas's death. The girl's decomposed body was found in a Tesla registered to the artist's name.
Authorities confirmed that D4vd and the victim “both have identical ‘Shhh…’ tattoos on right index fingers.” Rivas’ mother revealed that her daughter’s tattoo had been done in red ink while D4vd’s appears in black ink. Adding to the curiosity, a leading media agency reviewed photos of D4vd from April through early August 2024 and reported that the singer did not have this tattoo during that time. The first image showing the tattoo surfaced in September 2024.
The disturbing case unfolded after workers at a Hollywood impound lot reported a foul odor coming from an abandoned Tesla. Upon investigation officials found Rivas’s remains in the vehicle’s front trunk, commonly referred to as the “frunk.” According to reports, the victim’s body was “not intact and had badly decomposed.” She was found dressed in a tube top and black leggings.
Celeste Rivas had been missing since April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California. Her mother disclosed that her daughter had a boyfriend “named David,” a statement that has fueled speculation online. However, officials have not yet drawn a direct connection between this claim and the singer. Despite the growing public scrutiny, D4vd is said to be “fully cooperating with the authorities.” Investigators are currently piecing together the timeline of events, with no official suspects identified as of now.
This discovery has stunned fans and the public in general. The revelation of the tattoo link has only deepened the mystery surrounding the case, raising questions about when and why D4vd got the tattoo. As investigation proceeds further, authorities have urged not to jump into any conclusions.
