Singer D4vd shares the same tattoo as the victim whose body was found in a Tesla

Celeste Rivas had been missing since April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California. Her mother disclosed that her daughter had a boyfriend “named David,” a statement that has fueled speculation online. However, officials have not yet drawn a direct connection between this claim and the singer. Despite the growing public scrutiny, D4vd is said to be “fully cooperating with the authorities.” Investigators are currently piecing together the timeline of events, with no official suspects identified as of now.

This discovery has stunned fans and the public in general. The revelation of the tattoo link has only deepened the mystery surrounding the case, raising questions about when and why D4vd got the tattoo. As investigation proceeds further, authorities have urged not to jump into any conclusions.