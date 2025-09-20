A glimpse at Ameesha Patel’s luxury bag collection; does she really have a Chanel closet?

Farah Khan recently dropped by Ameesha's house for a fun shoot and what started as a casual home tour ended up with a jaw-dropping showcase of her bag collection. All her bags were immaculately stacked along with their covers and Ameesha even showed the viewers her Chanel closet, which is one wardrobe just dedicated to her prized Chanel bags.

One particularly notable bag was a classic black Chanel with a gold chain, which she has been spotted carrying on multiple occasions.

Rows of quilted classics and limited editions, some starting at Rs 5 lakh and soaring upwards, filled the shelves. These pieces not only highlighted her fashion-forward sensibilities but also underline her appreciation for timeless and elegant designs.

Another highlight was Ameesha's rare Birkin bags collection. These bags are considered the most coveted handbags in the fashion world aka the Rolls-Royce of bags. Known for their exclusivity, craftsmanship, and high value, Birkin bags are a symbol of luxury and status, making them a prized possession for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Clutching one bag close, Farah exclaimed, “This feels better than hugging any boyfriend." Without missing a beat, Ameesha quipped, “Why do you think I have bags and no boys?"