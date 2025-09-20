A glimpse at Ameesha Patel’s luxury bag collection; does she really have a Chanel closet?

Ameesha Patel's staggering luxury bag collection has the Internet in a chokehold. Not only does Ameesha own around 300-400 top-tier luxury bags, but most of the pieces in her closet are limited edition.
During a recent vlog, which she made with Farah Khan, Ameesha gave a small glimpse into her closets, which house around 400 handbags from coveted brands such as Chanel, Bottega Veneta, YSL, Louis Vuitton, and Hermès.
Farah Khan recently dropped by Ameesha's house for a fun shoot and what started as a casual home tour ended up with a jaw-dropping showcase of her bag collection. All her bags were immaculately stacked along with their covers and Ameesha even showed the viewers her Chanel closet, which is one wardrobe just dedicated to her prized Chanel bags.
One particularly notable bag was a classic black Chanel with a gold chain, which she has been spotted carrying on multiple occasions.
Rows of quilted classics and limited editions, some starting at Rs 5 lakh and soaring upwards, filled the shelves. These pieces not only highlighted her fashion-forward sensibilities but also underline her appreciation for timeless and elegant designs.
Another highlight was Ameesha's rare Birkin bags collection. These bags are considered the most coveted handbags in the fashion world aka the Rolls-Royce of bags. Known for their exclusivity, craftsmanship, and high value, Birkin bags are a symbol of luxury and status, making them a prized possession for fashion enthusiasts worldwide.
Clutching one bag close, Farah exclaimed, “This feels better than hugging any boyfriend." Without missing a beat, Ameesha quipped, “Why do you think I have bags and no boys?"
The cupboard also revealed bags from Dior, Louis Vuitton, and more. At one point, Farah gasped at an orange Bottega Veneta design she’d never seen before. But Ameesha remained unfazed and casually claimed that she owns the same bag in black color too. “If I didn’t have a habit of collecting bags, I would have owned a penthouse in Mumbai," she added.
“Every designer knows I am a collector, so they call me when something new launches in India. Even in Paris or Dubai, the shops know me," she shared. To which Farah joked, “And we are only known by our vegetable vendors here." Ameesha's wardrobe is not just about quantity but curation too.