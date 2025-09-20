JLo, Ben Affleck put Beverly Hills mansion back on sale after slashing the price

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband Ben Affleck have revised the asking price for their Beverly Hills mansion.

The couple purchased the property in May 2023 for $60,850,000

The two have put the mansion back on the market. Two months after removing their public listing, the former couple has listed the 38,000-square-foot estate once again for $52 million, reports a magazine.

The former couple is determined to find a buyer for their Beverly Hills mansion. The pair purchased the property in May 2023 for $60,850,000.

The home features a sports lounge, a fully-equipped gym, a boxing ring, and courts for basketball and pickleball. Additional features include a 12-car garage, a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house and a two-bedroom guardhouse.