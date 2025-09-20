Jr NTR injured on ad shoot, doctors advise weeks of rest

The statement read, Jr NTR “sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement.” The actor has been advised by doctors to take a short break which will ensure his full recovery. “On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery,” the statement added. His team also clarified that there was no major cause of concern regarding his health. “We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern.” This statement comes as a relief to his fans who were quick to flood social media to express their worries as the news surfaced.

At the same time his team also appealed to fans and the media to avoid unnecessary speculation about the incident. “We sincerely request fans, media and the public to refrain from any speculation.”