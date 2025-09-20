Jr NTR injured on ad shoot, doctors advise weeks of rest

Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who is one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian cinema has sustained a minor injury while filming for an ad. The news was confirmed by his team through an official statement. It also reassured fans about his health conditions.
The statement read, Jr NTR “sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement.” The actor has been advised by doctors to take a short break which will ensure his full recovery. “On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery,” the statement added. His team also clarified that there was no major cause of concern regarding his health. “We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern.” This statement comes as a relief to his fans who were quick to flood social media to express their worries as the news surfaced.
At the same time his team also appealed to fans and the media to avoid unnecessary speculation about the incident. “We sincerely request fans, media and the public to refrain from any speculation.”
Jr NTR was recently seen in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. Although the film didn't impress audience at the box office, he was praised for his performance. The YRF film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and was criticized for its subpar VFX and a lazy narrative. Now the actor is gearing up to shoot NTRNeel, being called 'Dragon with director Prashanth Neel. The film will hit the silver screen in June next year. The actor is also believed to be secretly working for an untitled film with director Nelson Dilipkumar. Not much details have been revealed about this project.