Margot Robbie says she’d love a second shot at her Wolf of Wall Street role

Margot Robbie reflects on her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street, admitting, “I don’t think I was very good back then,” and shares why she’d love to redo it today
Margot Robbie is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood with a list of impressive roles. But in a recent reflection, she looked back at her breakout performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) with surprising humility. While promoting her upcoming film ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, the actress revealed her thoughts on her past role in an interview.

The film starred Leonardo DiCaprio as stockbroker Jordan Belfort, and introduced Margot to global audiences in her role as Naomi Lapaglia. She played the character of Belfort’s fiery and glamorous wife. While critics and audiences praised her performance at the time, the actress now feels differently about it. “I don’t think I was very good back then,” she admitted, acknowledging her own sense of inexperience during the early stages of her career.

“I would love to redo my role in Wolf of Wall Street just because I was so young, and I don’t think I was very good at acting back then. I think I could do a lot better now. I’d love to go back and do it better," she added. For her, Naomi was a character filled with complexities of strength, vulnerability, and resilience that she now feels better equipped to portray. With over a decade of experience and a wide range of critically acclaimed performances behind her, the actor believes she could bring more depth to the character.

Her reflection highlights the way many actors view their early work. With time and growth, performances once considered career defining can feel incomplete to the person who gave them. For her, the contrast between how audiences received her role and how she personally perceives it today reflects her own artistic evolution.

