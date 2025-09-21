Is Bhushan Pradhan expecting a baby with Ketki Narayan? Fans buzz amid Anusha Dandekar link-up

Actor Bhushan Pradhan recently sparked buzz on social media after posting a series of photos with actress Ketki Narayan. Now fans are interpreting these photos as a pregnancy announcement. In one image, Bhushan is seen resting his palm on Ketki’s stomach in a pose reminiscent of a maternity shoot.
The post was captioned, "We have a sweet surprise." This caption prompted widespread curiosity, with followers debating whether Bhushan is expecting a child or has another reason for the gesture, especially considering he is not married. The post has led to an outpouring of comments with fans asking questions such as, "Wait a minute, when did you get married?" "When did this happen?" "What exactly can we decide by looking at the photos? Is he married or is he going to have a baby?"
Some fans even took the opportunity to express gratitude to the actor in the comment section. While others were eager to understand the context behind the “sweet surprise.” This recent speculation comes amid previous rumors surrounding Bhushan Pradhan and Anusha Dandekar. The two have been frequently spotted together at public events, fueling ongoing gossip about a potential relationship. Reports also noted that Anusha has spent time with Bhushan’s close friends, Pooja Sawant and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi. This has added more intrigue to the story.
While Bhushan has not officially clarified the meaning of the social media post, the combination of his caption and the photo of him with Ketki Narayan’s stomach has left fans guessing. Social media users are divided between interpreting the images as a playful gesture, a pregnancy hint, or simply a casual moment captured for fun.
