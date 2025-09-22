‘More Stories Like This Need to Be Told,’ says Sumi Baghel on her feature debut

A

I’m from Gurugram and I come from a lower middle-class family. My journey has been very interesting. My family didn’t really know how the world of cinema worked. I started with theatre during my college days, training under Mahesh Vashishtha. I worked with him for about three years while also doing part-time jobs to support myself. In Delhi, I collaborated with many well-known personalities such as actors Ravi Shah and Ashutosh Shelat.

Four years ago, I moved to Mumbai because I wanted to pursue films, and this was just after the lockdown. I was giving auditions, writing on the side to survive, and working in short films and advertisements. Those two to three years were a real struggle. Then I met Anuparna; we had earlier worked together on a short film called Run to the River, in which I played a small role. I’ve known her for about four years now. In 2022, when she came to Mumbai, she told me about this story, and I really liked it. I auditioned, and that’s how I got this part.