On eve of Dadasaheb Phalke honour, Mohanlal kickstarts Drishyam 3

On the eve of receiving Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has begun work on one of the most anticipated films in recent memory — Drishyam 3, the third part of the blockbuster Drishyam franchise.

Mohanlal starts working on Drishyam 3

The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, formally commenced with a traditional puja ceremony held at a law college near Kochi on Monday.

Soon after the ceremony, Mohanlal is scheduled to fly to New Delhi, where the President of India will confer on him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday, marking a landmark moment in his four-decade-long career.

Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, revealed that Drishyam 3 will explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal.

“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four and a half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph explained.