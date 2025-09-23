Do you know there is a bridge named after Zubeen Garg? Villagers constructed it out of respect for the singer in 2020

In Assam, there is a 490-metre-long bamboo bridge spanning a treacherous river. This is a flood-prone zone where monsoon rains routinely cause the Nadihing and nearby rivers to swell, washing away temporary crossings and eroding farmland. But its the bridge which acts as a lifeline for villagers. Interestingly, it is called the "Zubeen Garg Bridge,” constructed in the memory of the singer back in 2020.
The 52-year old musician's untimely passing has left the community mourning, but his legacy and ties to the community, spanning years, are evident. Residents of Thepabari village in Tinsukia district constructed a bamboo bridge in his honour.
Zubeen Garg thanked the villagers on his official Facebook page back then. He appreciated their support and announced that he planned to visit Kakopathar to inaugurate the bridge.
The Zubeen Garg bridge spans the Nadihing River and links Thepabari with Tengapani and neighbouring villages. Hundreds of villagers who previously relied on a single boat to cross the river, including schoolchildren, traders, and patients, now use this bridge.
The bridge highlights the hardships faced by local residents who have long grappled with flooding and erosion. Located in the Doomdooma subdivision, Kakopathar block is regularly hit by monsoon-driven floods that wash away temporary crossings and force thousands of farmers from their homes and land. An earlier bridge over the Nadihing River was swept away in 1992 and the region was devoid of a permanent link for decades.
After his death, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal posted on X, expressing condolences and describing Zubeen as the pride of Assam whose music represented the state’s culture and spirit.
Recently, Assam did a 3-day mourning. Even major food delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit temporarily suspended operations as a mark of respect.
