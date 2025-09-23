Do you know there is a bridge named after Zubeen Garg? Villagers constructed it out of respect for the singer in 2020

The Zubeen Garg bridge spans the Nadihing River and links Thepabari with Tengapani and neighbouring villages. Hundreds of villagers who previously relied on a single boat to cross the river, including schoolchildren, traders, and patients, now use this bridge.

The bridge highlights the hardships faced by local residents who have long grappled with flooding and erosion. Located in the Doomdooma subdivision, Kakopathar block is regularly hit by monsoon-driven floods that wash away temporary crossings and force thousands of farmers from their homes and land. An earlier bridge over the Nadihing River was swept away in 1992 and the region was devoid of a permanent link for decades.

After his death, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal posted on X, expressing condolences and describing Zubeen as the pride of Assam whose music represented the state’s culture and spirit.

Recently, Assam did a 3-day mourning. Even major food delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit temporarily suspended operations as a mark of respect.