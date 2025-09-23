Rani Mukerji stuns in Sabyasachi saree, wears daughter Adira’s name at 71st National Film Awards

Rani Mukerji wore a customized necklace which featured her daughter Adira’s name. This added a personal and emotional touch to her red-carpet appearance. The personalized jewelry not only highlighted her love for her child but also became one of the standout statements of her look.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts quickly noticed this intimate gesture and praised the actress for merging elegance with personal significance. Rani shared her love for her daughter through this beautiful chain that highlighted the most important person in her life. The film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway follows the journey of a mother who fights to regain custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her. The necklace could be a subtle hint behind the parallel of her film and her role as a mother in real life.

Rani was seen in a Sabyasachi saree to receive the prestigious award. The luxury brand is renowned for its intricate craftsmanship and exquisite detailing, and was the perfect choice for her big day. The saree reflected the timeless artistry of the brand and was perfectly suited to the grandeur of the National Film Awards. Rani’s styling choices, from the drape to the accessories, emphasised her sophisticated taste while keeping the focus on her award-winning achievement.