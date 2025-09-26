Cardi B loses £10k butt piercing after bum reduction surgery

Earlier this year, chart-topping rapper, and now a Guinness World record holder, Cardi B revealed that she lost an expensive piercing. It was no ordinary piercing either. It was a $13k diamond piercing on her bum crack that went down the toilet, on one of her trips to the lavatory, Cardi B revealed on a podcast.

Rapper Cardi B shares hilarious tale of flushing $13K butt piercing down toilet

As soon as she realised the piercing had gone, Cardi B said: "I realised, I was like: 'Hold on.' I was looking around. I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff and I'm like: 'Yep. Went down the toilet.'"

However tough it may be to picture a surgery down there in the back, for the rapper, who recently released her second studio album Am I the Drama?, found it relatively painless. This is because she had done a butt reduction surgery, before she got the exorbitant piercing, leaving the top of her derriere numb.