Cardi B loses £10k butt piercing after bum reduction surgery

Earlier this year, chart-topping rapper, and now a Guinness World record holder, Cardi B revealed that she lost an expensive piercing. It was no ordinary piercing either. It was a $13k diamond piercing on her bum crack that went down the toilet, on one of her trips to the lavatory, Cardi B revealed on a podcast.
As soon as she realised the piercing had gone, Cardi B said: "I realised, I was like: 'Hold on.' I was looking around. I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff and I'm like: 'Yep. Went down the toilet.'"
However tough it may be to picture a surgery down there in the back, for the rapper, who recently released her second studio album Am I the Drama?, found it relatively painless. This is because she had done a butt reduction surgery, before she got the exorbitant piercing, leaving the top of her derriere numb.
She did get an offer from the piercer to refund the 32-year-old for the lost jewellery, but she had not bothered to get the embellishments re-done as she simply hadn't "been in the mood" to do so, nor would she recommend the procedure to others.
Many of her fans refused to believe that she really had a piercing that extreme. But she posted a photo on X, with a close-up shot of her bum cleavage (nothing extreme about that), with the caption, "Do I lie?"
Cardi B's newest album is a 23-track project features collaborations with Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Cash Cobain, Kehlani, Summer Walker and Tyla. The now-pregnant star is also set to kick off her Little Miss Drama Tour next year from February. Her performance kicks off at Palm Desert, California, and wraps in Atlanta in April, with stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Toronto.
