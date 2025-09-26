German fashion and lifestyle content creator Melissa Winkler mocked for her ‘tiny’ engagement ring Melissa Winkler recently shared her happy moment of engagement on the Instagram. She posted a photo of her diamond ring with the caption, "Forever sounds like paradise." But what she didn't expect was the size of her ring to overshadow her happy news.
The post quickly went viral racking up over 20 million views, but much of the attention wasn’t celebratory. Instead, Melissa found herself the target of criticism, with many mocking her diamond as being too small. Social media users called the ring “tiny,” with some comments turning downright cruel. One person wrote, “I wouldn’t have said yes.” Another asked, “With that ring?” while a third sneered, “Could he not afford a proper ring? Looks like a children’s cheap ring.”
But amid the negativity, supporters rushed to Winkler’s defense, praising her choice and the sentiment behind it. One user commented, “This ring is actually refreshing to see. I’m tired of rings looking like they popped out of a gumball machine.” Another added, “I personally LOVE dainty jewellery and love your ring!!” Others highlighted the meaning of the moment over materialism: “Oh I long for the days when a proposal was a celebration of love and not a statement of wealth. Your ring is gorgeous.” One user even pointed out, “We’re living in such a materialistic world. It’s really sad.”
Check out her post here:
In response to the viral trolling of her ring, Melissa admitted she was stunned by the attention. She wrote, “Didn’t expect to go viral over my engagement.” Still, she made her feelings clear, adding, “All I know is I’m happy, I’m grateful & I said YES!!” Not everyone was convinced however. A few skeptics questioned whether she had shared the ring deliberately to stir controversy. “This has to be a joke, right?” asked one, while another wondered, “Is this rage bait? I’m very confused.”
For context jewelers say the average engagement ring in the United States is about 1 to 1.5 carats. Although trends may vary by country. Rings under a carat, just like Melissa are often considered “dainty” rather than “big.” But ultimately, the value of a ring lies in the love it represents and not the size of the stone.
