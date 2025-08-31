Taylor Swift’s engagement ring has an Indian connection? Viral video teases possibility

Taylor Swift's engagement ring is a natural old mine-cut diamond set in a yellow gold bezel, created by designer Kindred Lubeck. After her announcement, industry experts even wondered that 'will her ring be the official stamp to launch a trend for old mine-cut diamonds?' Well, the question still lingers in sight. But for those who is unaware about this cut, old mine-cuts are the vintage darlings of the gem world. They are rare, imperfect, and deeply romantic because they have been handcrafted centuries ago. This isn't just any overpriced ring; it's a little piece of history you're witnessing on Taylor's finger.

The curiosity behind the ring doesn't only stop there. On August 27, a viral video added more sparkle to the story view and pointed out something more interesting. According to the video, the rise of South African mines “nearly all diamonds came from India and Brazil.” Which means Taylor's engagement ring could possibly have ties with India's storied diamond legacy.