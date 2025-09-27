Durga Puja 2025: Ishaa Saha breaks down her festive itinerary

When we asked Ishaa about her Durga Puja plans, the excitement in her voice was reflective of the same excitement most Bengali’s have for this time of the year. She mentions, “I have a lot of plans”.

She goes on to divulge them by saying, “Almost all of Sasthi night I will be pandal-hopping. Then I’ll sleep till Saptami afternoon. And from the evening, I’ll visit a few Pujas held in my friends’ homes, have bhog, offer anjali, and all of that.” She also mentions about having Durga Puja in her housing complex and that she would try to incorporate that into her plans as well. Delving further about what she would wear on the days, she spills the beans herself, “I don’t know what I will wear, but the tentative plan for the festival days has been chalked out.”