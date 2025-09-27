Durga Puja 2025: Ishaa Saha breaks down her festive itinerary
Durga Puja, this year remains all the more special for actor Ishaa Saha and the reasons for the celebration are two-fold. Not only is one of the most awaited Bengali web series helmed by Ishaa, Indu 3, returning for its series finale on hoichoi, but also it is that time of the year when the City of Joy turns into a canvas of culture. Like everyone, Ishaa too has plans for this Durga Puja and the actor not only revealed them to us but also spoke about the Durga Puja she grew up with.
How will Ishaa Saha spend her Durga Puja this year?
We asked Ishaa to go down the memory lane with us with her fondest memory of the festival. She says, “Our childhood Durga Pujas were the best. The simple bamboo structure of the pandals wrapped in colourful cloth, where everyone from the neighbourhood gathered together to decorate the mandap, is something I miss. There were special areas for the children as well. But, now that I am older, my excitement has mellowed.”
She recalls some of her favourite moments by saying, “Many Puja songs were released then. Pandal-hopping with grandparents and gorging on egg rolls are things I miss terribly. But, no matter what, I spend my Puja in the city.”
When we asked Ishaa about her Durga Puja plans, the excitement in her voice was reflective of the same excitement most Bengali’s have for this time of the year. She mentions, “I have a lot of plans”.
She goes on to divulge them by saying, “Almost all of Sasthi night I will be pandal-hopping. Then I’ll sleep till Saptami afternoon. And from the evening, I’ll visit a few Pujas held in my friends’ homes, have bhog, offer anjali, and all of that.” She also mentions about having Durga Puja in her housing complex and that she would try to incorporate that into her plans as well. Delving further about what she would wear on the days, she spills the beans herself, “I don’t know what I will wear, but the tentative plan for the festival days has been chalked out.”
