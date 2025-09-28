Raj Kundra under ED scanner for owning 285 bitcoins worth Rs 150 crore

According to PTI reports, the agency stated that Raj Kundra deliberately concealed key evidence, and failed to surrender the bitcoins he received from Amit Bhardwaj. ED has submitted the chargesheet before a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The chargesheet have claims that Raj held a “genuine transaction" with Shilpa Shetty at a “far below market rate" to disguise the origin of the funds. The agency have also noted that Raj tried to frustrate the PMLA proceedings by layering all his bitcoins and presenting them as untainted.

According to ED, Raj received 285 Bitcoins from Amit Bhardwaj for a proposed Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. The project had not materialized but Raj remains in possession of the cryptocurrency. Although, he acted only as the mediator as claimed by him, ED chargesheets have provided that he was unable to present any documentation to support his claim.

The particular money laundering probe stems from FIRs filed by Maharashtra and Delhi police against Variable Tech Private Limited, Amit Bhardwaj, and other members of the Bhardwaj family. The scheme initially promised high returns but with defrauded investors. Also, many of the bitcoins were reportedly hidden in digital wallets.