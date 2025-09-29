Bobby Deol set to perform at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to bring in extra sparkle in this year's Dusshera celebrations in the capital. The actor has been invited by the Luv Kush Ramlila Committee to perform a key ritual of Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s Red Fort grounds on October 2, 2025, marking Vijayadashami. He will perform the symbolic slaying of the effigy of Ravana, which is Ravan Dahan at the annual spectacle.
Bobby Deol expressed his happiness at being invited and able to participate in such an auspicious tradition, which celebrated the victory of good over evil. Bobby said in a video message shared by the organisers, " “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai...Toh milte hain Dussehra par." "Bobby Deol’s participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," the president of the Ramlila committee, Arjun Kumar, said to a media outlet.
The tenth day of Durga Puja, Vijayadashami, is popularly known as Dussehra or Dassahra. On this day, lakhs of participants flock to the Red Fort to witness Ramlila celebrations every year. A few days ago, actress Poonam Pandey was dropped from participating in the Ramlila celebrations. She was supposed to play the role of Mandodari in Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramlila.
As reported by ANI, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Spokesperson Vinod Bansal had said, “Ramleela is not just an ordinary stage event or a mere theatrical presentation; it is a grand manifestation of people’s religious, social and spiritual energy. The impact of Ramleela depends on the artists who portray its characters and the purity of their performance, which determines how much the audience appreciates and embraces it.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.