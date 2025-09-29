Bobby Deol set to perform at Delhi’s iconic Ramlila

Bobby Deol expressed his happiness at being invited and able to participate in such an auspicious tradition, which celebrated the victory of good over evil. Bobby said in a video message shared by the organisers, " “Dilli ki Ramlila mein iss baar mai aa raha hai...Toh milte hain Dussehra par." "Bobby Deol’s participation is expected to make this Dussehra even more spectacular and memorable," the president of the Ramlila committee, Arjun Kumar, said to a media outlet.

The tenth day of Durga Puja, Vijayadashami, is popularly known as Dussehra or Dassahra. On this day, lakhs of participants flock to the Red Fort to witness Ramlila celebrations every year. A few days ago, actress Poonam Pandey was dropped from participating in the Ramlila celebrations. She was supposed to play the role of Mandodari in Delhi’s Luv Kush Ramlila.