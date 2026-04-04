Piyush Mishra talks about the many challenges of alcoholism

Talking about his addiction, the actor and musician said, "At a point, you start feeling that you need to drink alcohol. Its effect is such that a person wants to drink more. Alcoholism is a deadly disease, and even an alcoholic doesn’t realise that they are one."

Piyush went on to say that after a point, one loses control and the body craves alcohol and not even medical science can cure such addiction. "I have never acted after drinking, nor have I ever gone to a set drunk. It did affect my life—I had an alcoholic mind", he continued.

Alcohol had even changed his behaviour, making him do things he later regretted. The 63-year-old said in jarring confessions, "I had issues with my mother, and I said many hurtful things to her while drunk...I made many inappropriate and obscene phone calls to women, and the next morning I wouldn’t even remember them."

Professionally, his addiction made his colleagues scared of him. "Professionally, people were scared of me because I would behave in such ways. It started affecting my work", he added.

In 2009, Piyush suffered a brain stroke and he made changes to his life through yoga. He says while his cravings are controlled, he is still an alcoholic since "alcoholism never goes away".