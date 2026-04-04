Piyush Mishra talks about the many challenges of alcoholism

Indian actor and writer Piyush Mishra recently opened up about the challenges he faced due to his alcoholism, opening about the consequences on his professional as well as personal life.
During his appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, he opened up about his journey with addiction and shared that while he has not completely quit, he manages his intake better.
On Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, Unplugged Shubhankar, Piyush made some personal revelations and confessions about his struggle with alcoholism.
Talking about his addiction, the actor and musician said, "At a point, you start feeling that you need to drink alcohol. Its effect is such that a person wants to drink more. Alcoholism is a deadly disease, and even an alcoholic doesn’t realise that they are one."
Piyush went on to say that after a point, one loses control and the body craves alcohol and not even medical science can cure such addiction. "I have never acted after drinking, nor have I ever gone to a set drunk. It did affect my life—I had an alcoholic mind", he continued.
Alcohol had even changed his behaviour, making him do things he later regretted. The 63-year-old said in jarring confessions, "I had issues with my mother, and I said many hurtful things to her while drunk...I made many inappropriate and obscene phone calls to women, and the next morning I wouldn’t even remember them."
Professionally, his addiction made his colleagues scared of him. "Professionally, people were scared of me because I would behave in such ways. It started affecting my work", he added.
In 2009, Piyush suffered a brain stroke and he made changes to his life through yoga. He says while his cravings are controlled, he is still an alcoholic since "alcoholism never goes away".