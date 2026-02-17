Why do Europeans handle alcohol better than Indians? Radiologist explains

If you've ever wondered why most Europeans seem to have a better relationship with alcohol than desi booze lovers, the reason may be scientific! Turns out, there might actually be a reason behind that superpower. A recent study by a radiologist shed light on why Europeans are often perceived to have a better tolerance to alcohol than Indians, and it’s mind-boggling.
While beers are often the casual substitute for water at the dining table in European countries, most Indians prefer a mild consumption of the drinks. But recent research reveals that even with lesser consumption, the health conditions of Indians are worse than those of Europeans. So, what’s with the unfair business?
Doctor Harsh Vyas, a consultant radiologist taking to social media shared his insights. He took two scans of 37-year-old men, one Indians and one Italian. While the Italian man enjoyed drinks 2–3 times a week, the Indian abstained from alcohol entirely. Surprisingly, the Italian's liver appeared far healthier than the Indian’s.
He said, "Many people have asked me, why does it happen that Europeans drink so much alcohol, but still, they don't have a fatty liver, and we don't drink alcohol, but still, there are so many fatty livers in the Indian population. There are a lot of reasons"
The doctor highlighted three key reasons behind this difference.
Genetics being one of the reasons, play a huge role in this. Harsh said, “Among Europeans, alcohol dehydrogenase and aldehyde dehydrogenase enzyme activity is excellent. This is not the case with the Asian population. It means that the intermediate toxic metabolites of alcohol get thoroughly washed out in European populations. But in our body, these toxic metabolites stay for a long time and wash out gradually”.
Then came their diet which is devoid of oily ingredients. He said, “Their diet is complex carbohydrates, healthy fats in the form of fish and seafood, and olive oil. The diet has a lot of healthy fat and high protein. If we look at our Indian diet, we are mostly dependent on refined carbohydrates, and our diet has a low amount of healthy fats and protein”.
The final reason is exercise which is a regular part of most Europeans. He said, “The majority of our population doesn't exercise regularly, and we can't even complete a 5 km distance every day”. He adds that the rest of their lifestyle is so good that it compensates for the damage caused by alcohol.
Though alcohol tolerance shouldn't be the parameter for improving your health but can be a sign to stop complaining and start understanding your body’s needs.