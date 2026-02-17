Why do Europeans handle alcohol better than Indians? Radiologist explains

If you've ever wondered why most Europeans seem to have a better relationship with alcohol than desi booze lovers, the reason may be scientific! Turns out, there might actually be a reason behind that superpower. A recent study by a radiologist shed light on why Europeans are often perceived to have a better tolerance to alcohol than Indians, and it’s mind-boggling.

Tipsy tales: Why do Indians have lower alcohol tolerance than Europeans?

While beers are often the casual substitute for water at the dining table in European countries, most Indians prefer a mild consumption of the drinks. But recent research reveals that even with lesser consumption, the health conditions of Indians are worse than those of Europeans. So, what’s with the unfair business?

Doctor Harsh Vyas, a consultant radiologist taking to social media shared his insights. He took two scans of 37-year-old men, one Indians and one Italian. While the Italian man enjoyed drinks 2–3 times a week, the Indian abstained from alcohol entirely. Surprisingly, the Italian's liver appeared far healthier than the Indian’s.

He said, "Many people have asked me, why does it happen that Europeans drink so much alcohol, but still, they don't have a fatty liver, and we don't drink alcohol, but still, there are so many fatty livers in the Indian population. There are a lot of reasons"

The doctor highlighted three key reasons behind this difference.