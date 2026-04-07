Mystery deepens in Nancy Guthrie's case as anonymous letter claims 'she is dead'

This latest note was received at a time that has also created more questions. It came on the very same day that Nancy’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, came back to co-host the Today Show. Still now, there is no connection proven between the two events.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are still heading the investigation. There were indications of foul play before since there were traces of blood in the house belonging to Nancy. But according to the authorities, it has not been conclusively established that she is dead yet.

Doubts about the case itself have been expressed by another individual who had access to information related to it: Chris Swecker, who used to be an Assistant Director in the FBI. In early February, Chris raised questions about the legitimacy of the case. Specifically, he stated there was no evidence to suggest that Nancy was still alive.