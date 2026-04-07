Mystery deepens in Nancy Guthrie's case as anonymous letter claims 'she is dead'

The mysterious case of Nancy Guthrie has now been turned upside down by the emergence of ransom notes that claim that the 84 years old is now dead. The mysterious writer behind these ransom notes has given some critical information on this case but only if they pay him one bitcoin. The incident occurred two months ago when Nancy disappeared from Tucson.
The claim was made that the person knew all about the kidnapping and even where Nancy Guthrie was buried. The letter writer also criticized authorities for failing to recognize prior efforts by the person to provide information. The note read: “She is dead... It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since February 11 for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam...they are free and the case is frozen but the ego's remain hot when it comes to me. Arrogance at its finest."
This latest note was received at a time that has also created more questions. It came on the very same day that Nancy’s daughter, Savannah Guthrie, came back to co-host the Today Show. Still now, there is no connection proven between the two events.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are still heading the investigation. There were indications of foul play before since there were traces of blood in the house belonging to Nancy. But according to the authorities, it has not been conclusively established that she is dead yet.
Doubts about the case itself have been expressed by another individual who had access to information related to it: Chris Swecker, who used to be an Assistant Director in the FBI. In early February, Chris raised questions about the legitimacy of the case. Specifically, he stated there was no evidence to suggest that Nancy was still alive.