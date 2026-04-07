Russian athlete Adeliia Petrosian refused service by Dior at Milan airport

Adeliia recounted her experience saying that it wasn't exactly pleasant. Talking about the situation, on the ALEKÓ In My Bag show, she said, "I still feel a bit bitter about what happened. I wanted to buy earrings and a ring at Dior then the girl asked to see my passport. And when she saw my red, my burgundy passport, she said 'Listen, we cannot sell anything to people from Russia'".

"Louis Vuitton also has the same rule", she added. The Olympian further shared that she asked her friend from Georgia to shop on her behalf, but even she was refused service after the staff realised that she was also en route Moscow from Milan.

Adeliia added, "She apologised and refused to sell anything since we were flying to Moscow. So yeah… not a great experience. It just feels off. Makes you wonder if it’s even worth buying these brands after that."

The refusal to sell products by Dior to the Russian Olympian in Milan was due to the ban on luxury goods export to Russia by the European Union. According to the ban, luxury products such as cars, jewellery and more, costing over €300 per item cannot be exported or sold to Russia.