Allu Arjun's birthday celebrations turn chaotic outside Hyderabad home leading police lathi charge

The police eventually intervened and took command of the event. The officers employed batons to guide the audience through the crowd, doing their best to avoid any untoward events occurring. Luckily, none of the participants were injured during all of the noise. The police worked with the actor's hired security to bring the event under control calmly and effectively.

The whole matter served as a reminder once more of the number of fans that the actor holds sway over, particularly during Allu Arjun's birthday, when tempers can flare and huge crowd assemble.

This is not the first instance where such an occurrence has taken place. As far back as 2024, another tragedy occurred when the film Pushpa 2: The Rule was being screened at Sandhya Theatre, Hyderabad. A huge gathering had assembled there, with the purpose of meeting their idol, Allu Arjun.

During this commotion, the main entrance of the theatre collapsed, causing a stampede. A lady aged 35 years died, and her young boy of 9 years was badly injured. Allu Arjun also gave Rs 25 lakhs for the benefit of the deceased victim's family.