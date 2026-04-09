Jessica Alba reacts to Artemis II Astronaut Christina Koch's request of a lotion from her band

In the reel, Jessica listens to the clip where Christina is heard saying, "Yes, this one might take some digging. I’m looking for a specific community hygiene item that is Honest lotion." Hearing her company's name, Jessica was elated.

Following the clip, she reacted to the clip saying, "What? That is wild. To think that I had this idea of wanting people to have safer, better products. And I was inspired by my kid, my daughter Honor. And so I named it Honest because I was like, 'Gosh, wouldn’t it be amazing if our company was honest?' And then now it’s in space? What? That is wild."

The actress continued, "This is a trip. This is a moment I never thought would be my real life. And so anyone out there who has any dreams of anything, just go after it, because you never know. I mean, your products can be in space."

Jessica Alba founded The Honest Company and was the Chief Creative Officer until 2024. Carla Vernón is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the company, an office she held from January 2023.