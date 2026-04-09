‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha gets 15 years in prison over death of Friends star Matthew Perry

The court heard emotional victim impact statements from Matthew’s family. His stepfather, Keith Morrison, spoke of a “daily, grinding sadness” and the loss of a man with a unique spark who should have had “two more acts” in life. His stepmother, Debbie, described Jasveen as heartless, urging the maximum sentence for the ”irreversible” damage caused.

Matthew, whose body was discovered floating inside the hot tub in October 2023, had been battling with his addiction for decades. Though he was prescribed ketamine legally in order to use it for his supervised treatment, he finally resorted to illegal acquisition. Jasveen is one of the five suspects who have been indicted in the matter. Her punishment is much harsher than that of both doctors implicated in the case: the former were sentenced to only 30 months (Plasencia) and eight months of house arrest (Chavez).

In addition, the findings of the inquiry showed that Jasveen was well aware of the risks associated with her activities long before the tragic incident involving Matthew took place. Thus, in 2019, she sold ketamine to Cody McLaury who died within hours after consuming the drug.