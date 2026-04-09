‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha gets 15 years in prison over death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Federal prosecutors have handed down a 15 year jail term to Jasveen Sangha, known as the ‘Ketamine Queen’, on account of her involvement in Matthew Perry’s fatal drug overdose incident that resulted from his stardom in the series Friends.
In a trial held at Los Angeles, Jasveen professed remorse and stated her “horrible choices” had destroyed lives, while at the same time saying she felt humiliated. However, according to the presiding judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, the convicted was still operating the stash house in North Hollywood after killing Matthew, and therefore was not contrite then. Prosecutors said the house served as an outlet for selling drugs to rich customers, and that ketamine vials, methamphetamine, cocaine and Xanax were recovered by law enforcement officials from her premises.
The court heard emotional victim impact statements from Matthew’s family. His stepfather, Keith Morrison, spoke of a “daily, grinding sadness” and the loss of a man with a unique spark who should have had “two more acts” in life. His stepmother, Debbie, described Jasveen as heartless, urging the maximum sentence for the ”irreversible” damage caused.
Matthew, whose body was discovered floating inside the hot tub in October 2023, had been battling with his addiction for decades. Though he was prescribed ketamine legally in order to use it for his supervised treatment, he finally resorted to illegal acquisition. Jasveen is one of the five suspects who have been indicted in the matter. Her punishment is much harsher than that of both doctors implicated in the case: the former were sentenced to only 30 months (Plasencia) and eight months of house arrest (Chavez).
In addition, the findings of the inquiry showed that Jasveen was well aware of the risks associated with her activities long before the tragic incident involving Matthew took place. Thus, in 2019, she sold ketamine to Cody McLaury who died within hours after consuming the drug.