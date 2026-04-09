Shah Rukh Khan opts out of Jailer 2 cameo to prioritise King with Suhana Khan

This decision on the part of the actor is due to the significance attached to King, where his daughter Suhana Khan will make her stage debut. This film is an action thriller in which Khan plays the role of a seasoned killer while Suhana Khan is cast as his apprentice. This project is being promoted as a blockbuster during the holiday season when there will be stiff competition from other films.

According to sources, SRK was very adamant in keeping an individual style in the movie. He was not ready to come out on another movie with that particular look before its premiere. This formed one of the reasons why he declined appearing in the cameo role.

As reported, Shah Rukh Khan himself conveyed the news to Rajnikanth. The talk reportedly stayed on good terms, and both actors expressed their interest in working together in the future.

At the same time, the production of Jailer 2 is proceeding smoothly without any hindrances. In this sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, Rajnikanth will reprise his role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Besides, it will star Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan. This movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. It is at its last post-production stage. Now, the producers are seeking ways to bring yet another superstar for the cameo.