Shah Rukh Khan opts out of Jailer 2 cameo to prioritise King with Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has made up his mind to forego his cameo appearance in the upcoming film Jailer 2 and will be concentrating solely on his forthcoming movie King. This has been done by Shah Rukh Khan due to the fact that he wants to retain his look exclusively for King.
According to sources, Shah Rukh Khan had no issues appearing in the Rajinikanth starrer for about five days, but he asked the production team to schedule the release of their film after King. Since Jailer 2 is expected to hit the theatres in August 2026, this posed a problem. Eventually, both parties decided to call it quits.
This decision on the part of the actor is due to the significance attached to King, where his daughter Suhana Khan will make her stage debut. This film is an action thriller in which Khan plays the role of a seasoned killer while Suhana Khan is cast as his apprentice. This project is being promoted as a blockbuster during the holiday season when there will be stiff competition from other films.
According to sources, SRK was very adamant in keeping an individual style in the movie. He was not ready to come out on another movie with that particular look before its premiere. This formed one of the reasons why he declined appearing in the cameo role.
As reported, Shah Rukh Khan himself conveyed the news to Rajnikanth. The talk reportedly stayed on good terms, and both actors expressed their interest in working together in the future.
At the same time, the production of Jailer 2 is proceeding smoothly without any hindrances. In this sequel to the 2023 blockbuster, Rajnikanth will reprise his role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Besides, it will star Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vidya Balan. This movie is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. It is at its last post-production stage. Now, the producers are seeking ways to bring yet another superstar for the cameo.