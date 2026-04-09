Was Kurt Cobain murdered? Utah investigator says singer was assaulted on the night of his death

Nirvana founder and frontman Kurt Cobain had redefined rock music in the short time he spent on Earth. On April 5, 1994, he shockingly passed away and the Seattle Police Department had confirmed that the popular musician had died by suicide.
Despite the confirmation, the mystery around Kurt's death at age 27, never went away. Now, 32 years after the tragic passing, an investigator based in Utah, Jason Jensen has come up with evidence that suggest that the musician may have been murdered.
Jason Jensen, an investigator from Utah has alleged that American musician Kurt Cobain had died under mysterious circumstances and provided evidence that suggest murder instead of suicide.
Jason has been investigating on Kurt's untimely death for the last couple of years and has now claimed that he has nine witnesses who were allegedly present at the musician's abode in Seattle on the night he had passed.
These witnesses have further claimed that they had witnessed Kurt being assaulted that very night. Their names have been sent to the police. Jason has really dug deep to uncover the mystery that he thinks shrouds the Nirvana frontman's death. With the help of handwriting experts, he analysed the deceased singer's suicide note and the findings are appalling. The results suggest that the note had been forged. The handwriting patterns varied in different places on the note.
Kurt Cobain's death has been under review for the past few years since many believe that the initial investigation had covered the truth that he was murdered. Last year, in November, investigator Michelle Wilkins led a team of forensic experts from around the world to publish a paper with ten evidences proving that the singer's death was not suicide as believed.
Kurt's lifeless body was discovered in Seattle on April 8, 1994. Forensic reports later revealed that he had died three days prior. Back then, investigation found out that the singer had taken a lot of heroin and then shot himself in his home's greenhouse, using a 20-gauge shotgun. The King County Medical Examiner determined that the gun shot was self-inflicted and the case was closed.
In his peer-reviewed paper, Michelle, writes that the amount of heroin that was found in Kurt's body is capable of making someone unconscious. In such a state, it is impossible for someone to shoot themselves. The paper further showed that the singer's organs failed due to overdose not gunshot trauma. She concluded that in such a case, it can be well assumed that he was forcefully overdosed and then shot by his murderer.
Kurt Cobain's death more than three decades ago has reignited debate about truthful investigations. The musician continues to have a loyal fanbase, all these years later, who are now demanding the truth to be out.
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