Was Kurt Cobain murdered? Utah investigator says singer was assaulted on the night of his death

Jason has been investigating on Kurt's untimely death for the last couple of years and has now claimed that he has nine witnesses who were allegedly present at the musician's abode in Seattle on the night he had passed.

These witnesses have further claimed that they had witnessed Kurt being assaulted that very night. Their names have been sent to the police. Jason has really dug deep to uncover the mystery that he thinks shrouds the Nirvana frontman's death. With the help of handwriting experts, he analysed the deceased singer's suicide note and the findings are appalling. The results suggest that the note had been forged. The handwriting patterns varied in different places on the note.

Kurt Cobain's death has been under review for the past few years since many believe that the initial investigation had covered the truth that he was murdered. Last year, in November, investigator Michelle Wilkins led a team of forensic experts from around the world to publish a paper with ten evidences proving that the singer's death was not suicide as believed.