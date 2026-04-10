Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman have called it quits after five years of dating

In season 4, she gave some idea about her perspective regarding marriage. In one interview, she told the producers, “neither one of us are ready to get married” and she also said that they were already married in their hearts.

Though proceeding cautiously, Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman had talked about planning for the future together. Following their co-stars Madison Marilla and Tyler White announcing their engagement, Abbey expressed hope saying, “Hopefully we’re next!” The pair had considered various venues for a wedding, from the San Diego Zoo to even Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.

Abbey along with her mother Christine also discussed what marriage can be like for themselves being autistic. Christine said, “It doesn't have to be in the traditional sense of what a neurotypical person would make it look like. You can have your place, he can still have his place. You can still do what you do until you're ready to move in together ... so that they can make that commitment without having it to upheaval everything else.”

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman used to enjoy themselves spending time with each other at various locations such as the L.A. Zoo, Disneyland, Universal Studio, and the Griffith Observatory. Abbey also revealed how David was supportive of her by stating, “He says things that make me feel good [and] he covers my ears when there’s a certain noise I don’t like.”