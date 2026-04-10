Natasha Lyonne attends Euphoria premiere just a day after reportedly being escorted off

Natasha Lyonne made an appearance in NYC on April 9, which was only one day after she was allegedly forcibly removed from a plane due to a mid-air incident. The 47-year old actress attended the screening of the third season of Euphoria amid travel difficulties she faced during her flight from LA to NYC.
Natasha Lyonne had boarded a flight on April 7 operated by Delta Air Lines, which had taken off from Los Angeles International Airport. This followed the Los Angeles premiere of the third season of Euphoria, which featured Natasha as a guest star. Reports indicate that the airline's staff asked the actress to put away her computer and fasten her seat belt before the plane took off.
This plane had started moving from the gate on to the runway when it went back to the gate. This was because the passengers learned that there was the need for a passenger to be moved. Lyonne was taken down from the plane with all her baggage by the gate agent.
Natasha Lyonne, however, did not take much time to resume her activities. She turned up for the New York premiere right the next day. The actress also indirectly mentioned the incident on X. On April 9th, she posted saying, “My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. 💞 Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn't in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again?”
The message referred to a missed meeting with Drew Barrymore. The Poker Face star has also been open about her personal issues in recent times. On January 23, the star announced that she had a relapse, saying, "Took my relapse public more to come."
In a later-deleted follow-up post she shared, “Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you're not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet,” and added, “Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you.”