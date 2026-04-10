Natasha Lyonne attends Euphoria premiere just a day after reportedly being escorted off

This plane had started moving from the gate on to the runway when it went back to the gate. This was because the passengers learned that there was the need for a passenger to be moved. Lyonne was taken down from the plane with all her baggage by the gate agent.

Natasha Lyonne, however, did not take much time to resume her activities. She turned up for the New York premiere right the next day. The actress also indirectly mentioned the incident on X. On April 9th, she posted saying, “My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. 💞 Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn't in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again?”

The message referred to a missed meeting with Drew Barrymore. The Poker Face star has also been open about her personal issues in recent times. On January 23, the star announced that she had a relapse, saying, "Took my relapse public more to come."

In a later-deleted follow-up post she shared, “Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you're not alone. Grateful for love & smart feet,” and added, “Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets. If no one told ya today, I love you.”