Salman Khan’s new look sparks 90s nostalgia: Fans recall Sameer from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan is back in the news headlines again. But this time it is because he has a fresh hairstyle reminiscent of the ‘90s. Salman Khan recently made waves when he was sighted at an airport wearing a classic and cool ensemble consisting of a black shirt and pair of jeans along with a pair of glasses. On Instagram, he later posted a picture of himself with the same look wearing shades.
The speculation increased when Salman released a black-and-white video clip of him performing the song Mera Jee Nahi Bhara. The social media users quickly identified the style and tone, and compared it with the previous romantic roles of Salman Khan. Some even made comparisons between his current looks and the famous role he played as Sameer in the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
One comment that quickly went viral, reads as, “Hand him a pen & paper, and that’s Sameer from Jhoka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi…”. Another version echoed widely: “Hand him a pen and paper, and that’s Sameer all over again.”
Other responses revolved around his eternal charm. Statements such as “Prem is back” and “Bhai's old look is back. He looks in form” revealed the extent to which his new look reminded his fans of previous incarnations.
In his career, Salman Khan is gearing up for several projects. Salman Khan is going to work with Vamshi Paidipally, who directs films in Telugu language. The film is tentatively titled SVC63. It will be shot in Mumbai from April 18. The cast includes Nayanthara, Anil Kapoor, and Arvind Swami. The film is likely to hit theaters by Eid 2027.
The actor is also preparing for Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It was previously known as Battle of Galwan and was supposed to release on April 17. But since there has been no official announcement as yet, talks are on to delay its release to August 2026