Salman Khan’s new look sparks 90s nostalgia: Fans recall Sameer from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

One comment that quickly went viral, reads as, “Hand him a pen & paper, and that’s Sameer from Jhoka Hawa Ka Aaj Bhi…”. Another version echoed widely: “Hand him a pen and paper, and that’s Sameer all over again.”

Other responses revolved around his eternal charm. Statements such as “Prem is back” and “Bhai's old look is back. He looks in form” revealed the extent to which his new look reminded his fans of previous incarnations.

In his career, Salman Khan is gearing up for several projects. Salman Khan is going to work with Vamshi Paidipally, who directs films in Telugu language. The film is tentatively titled SVC63. It will be shot in Mumbai from April 18. The cast includes Nayanthara, Anil Kapoor, and Arvind Swami. The film is likely to hit theaters by Eid 2027.

The actor is also preparing for Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. It was previously known as Battle of Galwan and was supposed to release on April 17. But since there has been no official announcement as yet, talks are on to delay its release to August 2026