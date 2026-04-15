Kanye West pushes back Marseille concert amid possible France entry restriction

24-time Grammy winner Kanye West, who has changed his name to Ye, announced that it is his “sole decision” to “postpone” his concert in Marseille until further notice.

The news about his postponement comes after French Interior Minister Laurent Nuez said it was exploring paths to ban him from performing in Marseille

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Kanye wrote, “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.” He then tweeted. “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends.”

Kanye shared that his fans are “everything” to him and that he takes full responsibility of what’s his. “I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe.”

The mayor of France’s oldest city Benoit Payan, who on March 4, took a stand against West.