Meghan Trainor called off 2026 tour to focus on life with new baby girl and family

Meghan Trainor has decided not to conduct her Get In Girl Tour scheduled for May, deciding to concentrate on her family. She recently welcomed her third child with Daryl Sabara. This information was revealed in a post by the singer on her Instagram Stories account on April 16, about three weeks prior to her tour date. The 32-year-old artiste stated that she finds it difficult to balance a tour, her newborn, and her debut album.
According to Meghan Trainor, the reason for her decision has been because of ‘a lot of reflection and some really hard discussions.’ She wrote, “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time.”
The couple welcomed their daughter, Mikey Moon, born on January 18, 2026. Together, the couple also have two children, Riley, 5, and Barry, 2 years old. The artist realised that such a step would make fans unhappy. She said, “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.”
Scheduled for June 12 through August 15, 2026, the Get In Girl Tour was set to kick off in Clarkston, MI and finish off in Los Angeles, CA, as it travelled to more than 30 different venues across North America. Even though the concert has been cancelled, it will still be held. The date of release for the seventh studio album entitled Toy With Me is projected to be April 24, 2026.