Meghan Trainor called off 2026 tour to focus on life with new baby girl and family

The couple welcomed their daughter, Mikey Moon, born on January 18, 2026. Together, the couple also have two children, Riley, 5, and Barry, 2 years old. The artist realised that such a step would make fans unhappy. She said, “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.”

Scheduled for June 12 through August 15, 2026, the Get In Girl Tour was set to kick off in Clarkston, MI and finish off in Los Angeles, CA, as it travelled to more than 30 different venues across North America. Even though the concert has been cancelled, it will still be held. The date of release for the seventh studio album entitled Toy With Me is projected to be April 24, 2026.