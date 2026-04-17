'This screams guilty canoodler to me': Dave Portnoy on Dianna Russini's resignation

Both Mike and Dianna addressed the situation and said that the pictures were innocent and there were other friends present. However, in her resignation, Dianna said, "This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete...It continues to escalate, fuelled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept."

The reporter clarified that the resignation was not an admission of guilt but to reclaim her identity that is more than what the pictures implied. However, not everyone is satisfied with the statement.

The founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy made his feelings known in a recent social media post. He claims that the resignation clearly implies that there was definitely some "canoodling".

Resharing a post that shared the news of Dianna's resignation, Dave wrote on his X account, "If we’re just being honest this explanation really makes zero sense. I don’t think anybody should lose their job over alleged canoodling but this statement makes it seem like there was definitely canoodling happening."

He further went to claim,"An innocent canoodler would prob welcome a thorough investigation to prove their innocence and exonerate themselves right? This screams guilty canoodler to me."

Many agreed with the businessman, as seen in the post's comment section, saying that the situation is definitely not as innocent as they have made it look. Some even feel that Mike should take some responsibility instead of letting the woman take all the heat. As things stand, he is continuing his job as the Patriots head coach.